RBI constitutes task force on development of secondary mkt for corporate loans

The Reserve Bank of India constituted a task force on the development of secondary market for corporate loans and appointed T N Manoharan, chairman, Canara Bank as chairperson of the task force.

The task force will review existing state of the market for loan sale or transfer in India as well as the international experience in loan trading.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the task force will make recommendations on policy or regulatory interventions for development of secondary market in corporate loans, among other things.

The task force shall submit its report by the end of August 2019.

The task force will also make recommendations on measures for enhanced participation of buyers, sellers in loan sale or transfer.