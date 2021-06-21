Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) consultative paper on harmonization of regulations for microfinance lenders subsides the concerns of Bandhan Bank , being subjected to maximum number of lenders or lending rate cap and is therefore favourable, ICICI Securities said in a report.

Secondly, it said that the Assam government’s decision of providing relief as well as incentive for microloans will partially address one of the key concerns of its elevated stress pool in the state.

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank, with the highest market share in Assam of over 55% and a ₹7,000 crore exposure, is naturally bound to benefit from the scheme designed in a way to retain credit culture and promote responsible repayment behaviour, the report said.

“However, it is difficult to quantify the extent of impact as borrower indebtedness of only up to ₹125,000 is eligible and Bandhan is actively graduating borrower from MFI to individual loans," ICICI Securities said in a report on 20 June.

The Assam government is staying committed to its poll promise and announced its decision of providing relief as well as incentives for MFI loans. Assam, in particular, has witnessed huge stress build-up for the entire MFI industry.

The report said that the proposed announcement is a win-win for lenders as well as borrowers. The nuances and conditionalities attached will help retain the credit culture and promote responsible lending, borrowing, and repayment behaviour.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.