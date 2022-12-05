RBI could raise repo rate By 35 bps: SBI Report

“If the current Government cash balances is any indication.. At ₹1 trillion... might force RBI to change stance to neutral purely on technical grounds.. However...given that Government cash balances is unlikely to decline any further as budget nears & Government cognizant of fiscal deficit in FY23 & capital inflows continuing....& US labour market continued tightness forcing Fed’s hand to raise rates beyond Feb 23, it may not be just yet to change the stance for RBI as it might confuse the markets...The good thing is that with capital inflows picking up rapid pace in November, liquidity could get an unlikely buffer of rupee injection in lieu of $ purchases / building up reserves by RBI," said SBI Report.