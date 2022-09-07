RBI crackdown on errant co-op banks gathers pace

While many may consider RBI’s crackdown on cooperative banks as a crippling policy, penalties are on serious issues like risk categorization and monitoring of suspicious transactions, experts said. “Given the two form robust pillars of anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism in an organization, such programmes and cracking down is needed to correct any lapse in these fundamental areas which might signal a lack of proper effective functioning of the banking sector," said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at law firm KS Legal & Associates.