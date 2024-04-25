Kotak Mahindra Bank scam alert! Amid RBI crackdown, customer ‘conned’ of ₹10k on account opening, money refunded
A customer took to social media platform ‘X’ and claimed of being ‘scammed’ and ‘conned’ by the private sector lender while trying to open an current account online.
Amid the recent crackdown by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Kotak Mahindra Bank's deficiencies and non-compliances on IT inventory system, a customer took to social media platform ‘X’ and has claimed of getting ‘scammed’ and ‘conned’ by the private sector lender while trying to open an current account online.