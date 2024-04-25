A customer took to social media platform ‘X’ and claimed of being ‘scammed’ and ‘conned’ by the private sector lender while trying to open an current account online.

Amid the recent crackdown by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Kotak Mahindra Bank's deficiencies and non-compliances on IT inventory system, a customer took to social media platform ‘X’ and has claimed of getting ‘scammed’ and ‘conned’ by the private sector lender while trying to open an current account online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The customer Piyush Dewan, claims that he lost ₹10,000 in the process of opening an online current account with Kotak Mahindra Bank. The money has been refunded after his tweets went viral, but the bank has still not reached out to him with an official communication over what went wrong in the initial stage.

Taking to ‘X’, Dewan said that he got scammed by the online current opening workflow of Kotak Mahindra Bank a week prior to yesterday's RBI order. He explained the issue on a thread over ‘X’, explaining the ‘'gross inadequacy or leakages in Kotak Mahindra Bank’s system''.

Dewan said, ‘’We initiated an online current account opening through the bank website on 18th Apr. Type Individual. We duly completed the online form except the last step of document upload (as didn't have them handy).''

As is expected, he got an SMS from the bank for completion of the process. On 19th April, Dewan used the workflow (sent by the bank via SMS) to complete the document upload. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the process, Dewan received an OTP confirmation to verify the mobile number, and also Aadhaar OTPs twice. ‘’There was no way that we could have smelled a rat at this stage,'' he said.

As a next step, he was asked to seed this newly opening current account. He used UPI to transfer Rs. 10,000. ‘’At this stage we were expecting some communication on screen, or email, or phone. We didn't receive any details for the newly opened account,'' said Dewan.

After waiting for 4-5 days without receiving any confirmation from the bank, Dewan visited the bank branch. The branch employees were unable to find any records for his account, he alleges in his tweets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

’They tried using the PAN, the Adhaar number, mobile number and everything. The branch manager very casually told us that this could be fraud and made us write an application and share these screenshots,'' said Dewan.

When the branch refused to identify his account and record, the customer identified that there could be two possibilities. ‘’First, the application drop off data went to fraudsters who initiated a fake form and got us to pay. Shows that the system is compromised. Second, the Kotak Bank system is broken, and the application is sitting on some cloud,'' he said.

‘’In the nutshell, we have been conned by Kotak Mahindra Bank. Their system is either broken, or compromised, or both. The RBI crackdown on their online account opening is totally justified, we were unlucky that we trusted them a week prior to the order,'' said Dewan on ‘X’.

‘’As this series of tweets started picking up traction earlier today, the refund has been initiated from Kotak. Money is back, but trust is gone forever. Yet to receive a word from the bank on what went wrong,'' he added on his ‘X’ thread.

On his ‘X’ thread explaining the ordeal step-by-step, the customer has attached all screenshots of the text messages and links received from the bank, which he later found were allegedly from a ‘fake website’ or a ‘fraud’. At the time of filing this report, LiveMint reached out to Kotak Mahindra Bank for an official clarification or statement. However, the bank's response stands awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a restriction order on Wednesday, the RBI barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through its online portal and mobile app, and restricted it from issuing fresh credit cards, due to “serious deficiencies" in the bank's IT system.

RBI said it found ‘’serious deficiencies and non-compliances'' in IT inventory management, patch and change management, user access management, vendor risk management, and data security among others for the years 2022 and 2023.

The central bank also clarified even as the restrictions are in place, Kotak Mahindra Bank will continue to provide services to its existing bank customers, including its credit card customers. “The bank has taken measures for adoption of new technologies to strengthen its IT systems and will continue to work with RBI to swiftly resolve balance issues at the earliest," a Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson said in a statement yesterday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

