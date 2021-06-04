The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept interest rates unchanged, continues with an accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth on a sustainable basis." The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rates remain unchanged at 4.25 per cent. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"RBI cuts economic growth forecast for current fiscal to 9.5% from previous 10.5%," said Shaktikanta Das.

He further added that the recent fall in inflation provides elbow room, policy support from all sides required to regain growth momentum.

The RBI annual report released last week has already made it clear that "the conduct of monetary policy in 2021-22, would be guided by evolving macroeconomic conditions, with a bias to remain supportive of growth till it gains traction on a durable basis while ensuring inflation remains within the target."

The Reserve Bank, the report added, would ensure that system-level liquidity remains comfortable during 2021-22 in alignment with the stance of monetary policy, and monetary transmission continues unimpeded while maintaining financial stability.

The RBI had kept key interest rates unchanged at the last MPC meeting held in April. The key lending rate, the repo rate, was kept at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate or the central bank's borrowing rate at 3.35 per cent.

