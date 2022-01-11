RBI data rules likely to help  only  a  few  fintechs

That said, the current rules may benefit only a few as several fintech firms engaged in customer information processing do not meet RBI’s eligibility criteria. “Given some of the eligibility criteria outlined for companies, most of them may not be eligible to take benefit of it. The majority of the fintechs are majorly foreign VC/PE funded and may not meet the ownership condition. The intent may be to allow entities to observe local data governance and compliance, but the same can be achieved through operating model conditions rather than through ownership conditions," said Vivek Belgavi, partner, PwC India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}