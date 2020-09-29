RBI defers Basel III provisions amid covid uncertainty

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday deferred implementation of provisions made under Basel III capital due to uncertainty related to Covid crisis.

In two separate notifications, RBI said it would push back the final tranche of the capital conservation buffer (CCB) and the implementation of net stable funding ratio by six months.

The capital conservation buffer (CCB) is designed to ensure that banks build up capital buffers during normal times which can be drawn down as losses are incurred during a stressed period

RBI had asked banks to build up CCB of 2.5% in stages. The final stage of 0.625% was to be kept from 30 September 2020. This has been deferred to 1 April, 2020. The RBI had earlier deferred the implementation by six months from 31 March 2020.

The net stable funding ratio (NSFR) ensures reduction in funding risk over a longer time horizon by requiring banks to fund their activities with sufficiently stable sources of funding. This is intended to mitigate the risk of future funding stress.

As per the guidelines, banks in India were required to maintain NSFR of 100% from 1 April 2020. The RBI has now deferred it for a second time to 1 April 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via