RBI defers deadline for companies to meet operational parameter post debt recast

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) on Friday allowed covid-hit corporate borrowers, whose loans were restructured under the first window, another six months to comply with a majority of the milestones as part of the resolution plan.

For resolution plans under the RBI circular on 6 August 2020, borrowers were supposed to meet the sector-specific thresholds in five financial parameters, four of which are related to the operational performance of the borrowing entity. The central bank had announced these measures after the first wave of covid-19 disrupted income streams of borrowers and crimped their ability to repay existing debt.

Banks have implemented corporate debt recasts of about ₹70,000 crore under this scheme, according to estimates by rating agency Icra Ltd.

“Recognizing the adverse impact of the second wave of covid-19 and the resultant difficulties on revival of businesses and in meeting the operational parameters, it has been decided to defer the target date for meeting the specified thresholds in respect of the above four parameters to October 1, 2022," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

RBI had set up a five-member panel under the chairmanship of former ICICI Bank chief executive K.V. Kamath on 7 August 2020 to recommend eligibility parameters for restructuring stressed loans. Its recommendations were broadly accepted by the central bank, and it was notified that borrowers from 26 sectors would be eligible for debt recast.

In its report, the five-member committee had identified five financial parameters to be used to gauge the health of the sectors under difficulty. These parameters include total outside liabilities to adjusted tangible net worth, total debt to Ebitda, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), current ratio and average debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR).

While relaxing the compliance deadline on four of the five parameters, RBI, however, said that the ratio of total outside liabilities to adjusted total net worth that reflects the revised capital structure or the debt-equity mix was expected to be crystallized upfront as part of the resolution plan. Therefore, the date for achieving this parameter was kept unchanged, at 31 March 2022.

Sector experts said the extension would certainly allow some room for companies whose loans have already been restructured under the central bank framework. Hit by the second wave of covid-19 that ravaged the economy in the months of April and May, these companies will have a bit longer to comply.

“As the earnings of the companies have been impacted because of the second wave, achieving financial parameters related to profitability could be a challenge in FY22," said Anil Gupta, vice-president and sector head (financial sector ratings), Icra Ltd.

Accordingly, deferral of some of the financial parameters related to profitability like ratio of total debt and Ebitda, DSCR and current ratio by six months to 1 October 2022 will provide relief to corporate borrowers who have availed of restructuring, said Gupta.

Bankers also echoed similar views on extension of this deadline. “Deferral for achievement of financial parameters under resolution framework 1.0 will address the revival difficulties faced by the businesses in meeting the operational parameters," said S S Mallikarjuna Rao, chief executive at Punjab National Bank.

