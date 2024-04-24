RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar gets 1 year extension
T Rabi Sankar's term as RBI Deputy Governor extended for a year from May 3, 2024. With a background in economics, he has been involved in developing government bond markets and debt management, in addition to overseeing key departments at RBI.
The government has extended the term of RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar for a period of one year, the central bank said in a statement.
