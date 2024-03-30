RBI deputy governor urges banks to exercise prudent risk management
This comes amid banks' increasing dependence on fintech firms for identifying and onboarding customers
Banks must ensure that their growing reliance on fintech companies does not result in poor underwriting standards and improper pricing of risk, cautioned M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Next Story
₹1,053.6-0.5%
₹1,440.70.52%
₹1,0841.08%
₹122.751.3%
₹734.052.53%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message