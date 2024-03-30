Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  RBI deputy governor urges banks to exercise prudent risk management
BackBack

RBI deputy governor urges banks to exercise prudent risk management

Gopika Gopakumar , Sashind Ningthoukhongjam

This comes amid banks' increasing dependence on fintech firms for identifying and onboarding customers

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India, at the Mint India Investment Summit.Premium
M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India, at the Mint India Investment Summit.

Banks must ensure that their growing reliance on fintech companies does not result in poor underwriting standards and improper pricing of risk, cautioned M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“The increased reliance of banks and non-banking financial companies to identify and onboard customers through fintech partners should not mean lowering underwriting standards and improper pricing of risks," Rao said at the Mint India Investment Summit on Saturday.

The deputy governor said that the central bank is actively reviewing existing models to ascertain how fintech collaborations can enhance credit delivery without compromising risk management or prudential underwriting standards.

“As a regulator and supervisors, we are examining the prevailing models and practices to see how best we can leverage for effective credit delivery without compromising on risk management and prudential credit underwriting standards," he added.

In recent months, the RBI has intensified its oversight of bank-fintech partnerships. Paytm Payments Bank was directed to halt deposit acceptance after the central bank found inter-related party transactions with its parent entity One97 Communications. Also, Federal Bank and South Indian Bank were asked to cease issuing co-branded credit cards after it was discovered that the process of customer acquisition via their fintech partners failed to adhere to RBI standards.

Despite these concerns, Rao affirmed the RBI's support for responsible innovation but underscored the necessity of vigilance over the development and market impact of new financial solutions.

“Harmonization doesn't mean a uniform set of regulations. It entails risk based perspective wherein regulatory requirements are tailored to specific risks associated with each type of financial entity and activity. The idea is that regulatory arbitrage should be by design and should not be an option exercised by regulated entity to to take advantage," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gopika Gopakumar
Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Mar 2024, 08:41 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Banking Stocks
Axis Bank
₹1,053.6-0.5%
HDFC Bank
₹1,440.70.52%
ICICI Bank
₹1,0841.08%
Punjab National Bank
₹122.751.3%
State Bank Of India
₹734.052.53%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App