The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reshuffled its Deputy Governors' portfolios after T Rabi Sankar on Monday took over as the new deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years. Sankar has filled the vacancy created after the retirement of B P Kanungo on April 2.

Rabi Sankar has been given portfolios such as department of currency management, external investments and operations, government and bank accounts, Information Technology and Payment and Settlement Systems. Along with that, he has also been given foreign exchange department, internal debt management department and right to information.

Consequent on appointment of T. Rabi Sankar as Deputy Governor, the RBI said that the following will be the portfolios of the Deputy Governors with effect from May 3, 2021:

M.K. Jain:

Co-ordination

2. Central Security Cell

3. Consumer Education and Protection Department

4. Department of Supervision

5. Financial Inclusion and Development Department

6. Human Resource Management Department

7. Premises Department

8. Rajbhasha Department

9. Secretary’s Department

Dr. M.D. Patra:

1. Corporate Strategy and Budget Department

2. Department of Economic and Policy Research

3. Department of Statistics and Information Management

4. Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation

5. Financial Markets Operations Department

6. Financial Markets Regulation Department

7. Financial Stability Unit

8. International Department

9. Monetary Policy Department

Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao:

1. Department of Regulation

2. Department of Communication

3. Enforcement Department

4. Inspection Department

5. Legal Department

6. Risk Monitoring Department

Shri T Rabi Sankar:

1. Department of Currency Management

2. Department of External Investments & Operations

3. Department of Government and Bank Accounts

4. Department of Information Technology

5. Department of Payment and Settlement Systems

6. Foreign Exchange Department

7. Internal Debt Management Department

8. Right to Information (RIA) Division

