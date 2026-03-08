The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a framework to partly compensate victims of small-value digital payment fraud. Under the proposal, customers could receive partial reimbursement even if they were partly responsible, though the benefit may be limited to a capped, one-time claim.
Mint Explainer | RBI’s digital fraud compensation proposal: Who will get refunds and how it will work
SummaryThe central bank wants banks, customers and the regulator to share the burden of small-value digital fraud losses.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a framework to partly compensate victims of small-value digital payment fraud. Under the proposal, customers could receive partial reimbursement even if they were partly responsible, though the benefit may be limited to a capped, one-time claim.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More