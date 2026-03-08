Mint Explainer | RBI’s digital fraud compensation proposal: Who will get refunds and how it will work

What has the RBI proposed to compensate digital fraud victims?

RBI has proposed a framework to compensate victims of small-value digital payment fraud, even in cases where the customer may have been partly negligent. The draft guidelines allow partial reimbursement for transactions of up to ₹50,000, with victims potentially receiving up to 85% of the loss or ₹25,000, whichever is lower. However, the benefit may be available only once in a lifetime for each customer.