RBI directs banks and ATMs on cardless cash withdrawals. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The central bank has directed the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration with all banks and ATM networks
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday asked all banks and ATM operators to make cardless cash withdrawal facility, known as ICCW (Interoperable Card-less Cash Withdrawal), available at all ATMs across all banks in India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday asked all banks and ATM operators to make cardless cash withdrawal facility, known as ICCW (Interoperable Card-less Cash Withdrawal), available at all ATMs across all banks in India.
The central bank has directed the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration with all banks and ATM networks.
The central bank has directed the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration with all banks and ATM networks.