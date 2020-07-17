Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has asked HDFC Bank to return about ₹210 crore to Dubai-based Mashreq Bank, money it had debited from non-bank lender Altico Capital’s account last year to net off its loans, said two people aware of the development.

In September last year, the Indian private sector lender had debited a part of the money raised by Altico through an external commercial borrowing (ECB) from Mashreq Bank. These ECB funds were parked by Altico in HDFC Bank. The private lender’s action came after initial signs of stress started to emerge at the company and it was downgraded by a rating agency. On 3 September, India Ratings downgraded its long-term issuer rating to A+ from AA- and short-term issuer rating to A1 from A1+.

“The revision takes into account the continued pressure on the real estate sector, which has resulted in a weakened operating environment for the construction lending business, the stretched working capital cycle for real estate borrowers, which has led to volatile delinquencies, tighter funding, which has resulted in wider spreads, and diluted on-balance sheet liquidity buffers," the rating agency had said.

Following this, Altico Capital was unable to pay close to ₹20 crore in interest to Mashreq Bank, leading to a series of defaults and the company’s lenders getting into a huddle to resolve the stress.

Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) and a lender to Altico had said in September last year that if any bank makes a “selfish move", it can have a negative impact on the rest of the system.

“You have taken care of the ₹50-100 crore (exposure), and felt happy for saving your money, but if you are damaging the system, then it is not proper," Kumar said, without naming the private sector bank, as reported by news agency PTI.

A report in the Economic Times had said on 13 October that both, Altico Captial and Mashreq Bank have approached the RBI, accusing HDFC Bank of “violating regulatory provisions" in this case.

According to the first person quoted above, Altico on Friday filed an application with the RBI seeking to change existing owners Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Clearwater Capital Partners and Varde Partners to SSG Capital.

“The banks will recover ₹2,750 crore from this transaction along with some security receipts (SRs) of the total outstanding debt of ₹3,872 crore," the first person said.

Mint reported on 18 June that Hong Kong-based special situations fund SSG Capital has assured Altico Capital that it will retain all jobs after the buyout and does not see the ongoing the China-India tussle thwarting the deal. Employees had written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after SSG Capital said it will retain jobs, saying that they have no problem with the deal, contrary to their earlier letter in March.

Altico Capital voted in favour of the resolution plan proposed by SSG Capital. SSG Capital had offered ₹2,750 crore upfront for the non-banking financial company (NBFC), but planned to sell its loans and close it down later. The other contender, private equity firm Cerberus Capital, had offered ₹2,500 crore upfront, security receipts (SRs) of ₹400 crore redeemable in three years and ₹1,000 crore as equity infusion.

Emails sent to HDFC Bank, RBI and Altico Capital did not elicit any response.

