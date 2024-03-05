Active Stocks
RBI directs JM Financial to cease financing against shares, debentures

The Reserve Bank of India directed JM Financial Products to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from doing any form of financing against shares and debentures

Mint

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday directed JM Financial Products Limited to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from doing any form of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against initial public offering (IPO) of shares as well as against subscription to debentures.

Published: 05 Mar 2024, 06:13 PM IST
