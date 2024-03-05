Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  RBI directs JM Financial to cease financing against shares, debentures
BREAKING NEWS

RBI directs JM Financial to cease financing against shares, debentures

Livemint

  • The Reserve Bank of India directed JM Financial Products to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from doing any form of financing against shares and debentures

Mint

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday directed JM Financial Products Limited to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from doing any form of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against initial public offering (IPO) of shares as well as against subscription to debentures.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.