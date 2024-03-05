RBI directs JM Financial to cease financing against shares, debentures

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday directed JM Financial Products Limited to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from doing any form of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against initial public offering (IPO) of shares as well as against subscription to debentures.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024
here. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.