RBI bars Kotak Mahindra Bank from adding new customers via web, mobile app
RBI said it found serious deficiencies and non-compliances in IT inventory management, patch and change management, user access management, vendor risk management, data security
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday directed private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank to stop onboarding new customers through its online portal and mobile app, and cease issuing fresh credit cards due to “serious deficiencies" in the bank's IT system in 2022 and 2023.