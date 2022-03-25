RBI directs payment system operators to geo-tag infrastructure

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Released as the framework for geo-tagging of payment system touch points, the new norms intent to assess the distribution of digital payment facilities across the country
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday directed banks and non-bank payment system operators to maintain and submit to the regulator geographical coordinates and other details of their payment touchpoints.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday directed banks and non-bank payment system operators to maintain and submit to the regulator geographical coordinates and other details of their payment touchpoints.
Released as the framework for geo-tagging of payment system touch points, the new norms intent to assess the distribution of digital payment facilities across the country. The regulator believes that capturing the accurate location of existing payment infrastructure is necessary to form future strategy and intervene when required. RBI had earlier announced its plans on geo-tagging in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies released on 8 October last year.
Released as the framework for geo-tagging of payment system touch points, the new norms intent to assess the distribution of digital payment facilities across the country. The regulator believes that capturing the accurate location of existing payment infrastructure is necessary to form future strategy and intervene when required. RBI had earlier announced its plans on geo-tagging in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies released on 8 October last year.
In this case, geo-tagging refers to capturing the geographical coordinates -- latitude and longitude -- of payment touch points deployed by merchants to receive payments from their customers. Geo-tagging has various benefits, RBI said, like providing insights on regional penetration of digital payments; monitoring infrastructure density across different locations; identifying scope for deploying additional payment touch points, among others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Payment systems covered under this include point of sale (PoS) terminals and QR codes infrastructure. Operators would have to submit contact details of their individual nodal officers for this activity to RBI by 31 March and the regulator would then allow them access to its Centralized Information Management System (CIMS) for submitting the required information.
“Reserve Bank shall communicate the timeline for commencement of reporting in CIMS in due course," it said.
Payment operators would now have to collect two kinds of data: information related to merchants and data on the infrastructure deployed. Merchant details would include name, contact details and merchant location details; infrastructure details would mean general payment touch point details and touch point location details.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!