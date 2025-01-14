RBI Dy Governor portfolio reshuffle: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the portfolio duty rejig of its three remaining deputy governors on Tuesday, January 14, with the retirement of Dr Micheal Debabrata Patra, RBI's senior-most deputy governor. Dr Patra's term will end on January 15.
According to the central bank's latest duty allocation, M Rajeshwar Rao will take charge of the Department of Monetary Policy, which Dr Patra earlier headed. The portfolio rejig comes ahead of the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on February 5-7. The central bank has allocated the financial markets operations department to T Rabi Sankar.
The central said that the distribution of portfolios among the deputy governors will be effective Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Rao will head the MPC department, along with the Department of Economic and Policy Research, among others. Sankar will head the fintech department and financial market regulations, among a few others. RBI's new Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, will unveil his first monetary policy verdict on February 7, 2025.
M Rajeshwar Rao has been given 11 portfolios-
Co-ordination, Department of Communication
Department of Economic and Policy Research
Department of Regulation
Department of Statistics and Information Management
Enforcement Department, International Department
Legal Department
Monetary Policy Department
Risk Monitoring Department
Secretary's Department.
T Rabi Sankar will head 13 departments:
Central Security Cell, Department of Currency Management
Department of External Investments & Operations
Department of Government and Bank Accounts
Department of Information Technology
Department of Payment and Settlement Systems
Fintech Department
Financial Markets Operations Department
Financial Markets Regulation Department
Foreign Exchange Department
Human Resource Management Department
Internal Debt Management Department
Right to Information (RIA) Division
Swaminathan Janakiraman will look after nine portfolios:
Consumer Education and Protection Department
Corporate Strategy and Budget Department
Department of Supervision
Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation
Financial Inclusion and Development Department
Financial Stability Department
Inspection Department
Premises Department
Rajbhasha Department
In 2023, the central government extended M Rajeshwar Rao's term as the RBI's Deputy Governor by one year. The Cabinet's Appointments Committee approved the re-appointment. Initially, Rao was appointed as the RBI Deputy Governor in October 2020 for a period of three years. “The central government has re-appointed M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, RBI, for a period of one year with effect from October 9, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the central bank had said in a statement in 2023.
The government decided against offering a third extension to Dr Patra for another year. A career central banker, the veteran monetary economist previously received two extensions after his original term ended in January 2023. The central bank has four deputy governors. Two are promoted from within, while the other are typically commercial bankers and economists.
