RBI Dy Governor portfolio reshuffle: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the portfolio duty rejig of its three remaining deputy governors on Tuesday, January 14, with the retirement of Dr Micheal Debabrata Patra, RBI's senior-most deputy governor. Dr Patra's term will end on January 15.

According to the central bank's latest duty allocation, M Rajeshwar Rao will take charge of the Department of Monetary Policy, which Dr Patra earlier headed. The portfolio rejig comes ahead of the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on February 5-7. The central bank has allocated the financial markets operations department to T Rabi Sankar.

The central said that the distribution of portfolios among the deputy governors will be effective Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Rao will head the MPC department, along with the Department of Economic and Policy Research, among others. Sankar will head the fintech department and financial market regulations, among a few others. RBI's new Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, will unveil his first monetary policy verdict on February 7, 2025.

RBI Dy Governor portfolio reshuffle M Rajeshwar Rao has been given 11 portfolios-

Co-ordination, Department of Communication

Department of Economic and Policy Research

Department of Regulation

Department of Statistics and Information Management

Enforcement Department, International Department

Legal Department

Monetary Policy Department

Risk Monitoring Department

Secretary's Department.

T Rabi Sankar will head 13 departments:

Central Security Cell, Department of Currency Management

Department of External Investments & Operations

Department of Government and Bank Accounts

Department of Information Technology

Department of Payment and Settlement Systems

Fintech Department

Financial Markets Operations Department

Financial Markets Regulation Department

Foreign Exchange Department

Human Resource Management Department

Internal Debt Management Department

Right to Information (RIA) Division

Swaminathan Janakiraman will look after nine portfolios:

Consumer Education and Protection Department

Corporate Strategy and Budget Department

Department of Supervision

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation

Financial Inclusion and Development Department

Financial Stability Department

Inspection Department

Premises Department

Rajbhasha Department

In 2023, the central government extended M Rajeshwar Rao's term as the RBI's Deputy Governor by one year. The Cabinet's Appointments Committee approved the re-appointment. Initially, Rao was appointed as the RBI Deputy Governor in October 2020 for a period of three years. “The central government has re-appointed M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, RBI, for a period of one year with effect from October 9, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the central bank had said in a statement in 2023.