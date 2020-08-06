RBI enhances security features for cheques above 50,000: How it will work

“Positive Pay is essentially an automated fraud detection tool. Very simply, it matches specific information related to the cheque presented for clearing, such as the cheque number, cheque date, payee name, account number, amount, and other details against a list of cheques previously authorized and issued by the issuer. Unless all the specified components of the cheque match exactly, the cheque will not be cleared," Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, an online financial services marketplace told Mint in a report.