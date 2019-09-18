RBI examining rate-setting mechanism of non-banks, mortgage lenders

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is studying how non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) set interest rates for their borrowers as their rate-setting mechanism is currently not governed by the central bank's guidelines, unlike the system in vogue for commercial banks.

A person aware of the development said on Wednesday that the issue came up when RBI was discussing external benchmarks for commercial banks.

“When we were looking at external benchmarks, there was this issue as to what to do with the NBFC and HFC sector. We decided that since they are not even on the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) regime, we must first graduate them to some level and then think of external benchmark," said the person quoted above.

He added that while RBI is examining the rate-setting mechanism, it in no way is going to implement external benchmarks for these entities anytime soon.

The central bank has been mandating different anchor rates for banks since 1994, before which interest rates used to be set by RBI. The way banks set interest rates is critical for the smooth transmission of policy rates. To make this process transparent, RBI has over the years directed banks to price their loans against their benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR), base rate, and, finally, MCLR. This, though, is the first time that banks were asked to price their loans against an external benchmark.

The official said that the primary advantage of an external benchmark over an internal rate is transparency. While in MCLR, certain costs--such as, business strategy and operating costs--were part of the anchor rate, the external benchmark ensures that all those are part of the spread and not built into the anchor.

“At present there is no mandate from the central bank to non-banks and housing finance companies to determine their rates based on an anchor, nor are there instructions on what the anchor should be or even how it should be calculated," the person said, adding that RBI intends to bring some order to this process before graduating to the next step.

Some housing finance companies use prime lending rate as their benchmark for loans and offer loans at a discount to this rate. For instance, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has a retail prime lending rate (RPLR) of 16.75%, it offers floating rate home loans at rates ranging between 8.35-9.25%.

“We need to graduate them and we are examining the issue of transparency in NBFC rates and will have to take it forward. We also have to be clear that they are not in the same market as banks and have to therefore take that into consideration," he said.

While NBFCs were under RBI’s ambit, the central bank's regulatory jurisdiction was extended to HFCs only recently. Following the crisis at non-banks last year, the Union budget in July expanded RBI's regulatory span to include HFCs. Following this, RBI said in August that housing finance companies (HFCs) will be treated as a category of non-banks, adding, it will release a revised regulatory framework for these entities.

In her maiden Budget speech on 5 July, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed an amendment to Section 45-IA of the RBI Act 1934 in the Finance Bill.

The amended Act empowers the central bank to supersede the board of NBFCs (other than those owned by the government) and enable resolution of financially-troubled NBFCs through merger or splitting them into viable and non-viable units called bridge institutions. The central bank can also now remove auditors, call for audit of any group company of an NBFC and have a say over the compensation of the senior management.