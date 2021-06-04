RBI expected to keep accommodative stance for 2 more quarters: Moody’s Analytics

Under these circumstances, the RBI will continue to maintain an accommodative stance as it prioritizes recovery and financial stability, but is unlikely to go significantly beyond mobilizing additional liquidity to support cash-strapped enterprises, the analytics firm said. “While it retains some room for an additional rate cut, short-term inflation concerns are likely to limit the scope for the same. Even if this option is considered, further easing will most likely be delayed beyond June, at a time when the economy can gain more traction from lower borrowing costs. The RBI is, therefore, likely to maintain the policy rate at 4% until August, but follow up its support with another round of quantitative easing if required and possibly an extension of its current loan restructuring program to contain a sharp decline in asset quality," it added.