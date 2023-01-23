RBI extends bank locker agreement deadline to 31 Dec1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:06 PM IST
- Banks have been advised to make necessary arrangements to facilitate execution of the revised agreements by ensuring the availability of stamp papers, etc, the RBI said today
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday extended the deadline for banks to complete the process of renewal of agreements for the existing safe deposit locker holders. The deadline will be extended in a phased manner by 31 December this year, with an intermediate milestones of 50% by 30 June, 2023, and 75% by 30 September, 2023, the central bank said in a release.
