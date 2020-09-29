RBI extends covid-19 benefits for states by another six months

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday extended the duration of two relaxations it had earlier announced to help states deal with the covid-19 pandemic fallout, including allowing a higher borrowing limit.

On 17 April, the central bank had increased the borrowing limit of all states and Union territories under the Way and Means Advances (WMA) facilities to help them overcome the lockdown-related extraordinary mismatch between revenue and expenditure flows. This has been extended by another six months to 31 March 2021. The RBI had announced on 17 April that the limit would be increased by 60% from the limit as on 31 March 2020.

The other benefit which has now been extended till March pertains to overdraft (OD) regulations where states or union territories were allowed to be in overdraft continuously for 21 working days, from 14 days earlier. That apart, the number of overdraft days in a quarter were also increased to 50 working days from 36 working days.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as banker to the central and state governments, provides financial accommodation to tide over temporary mismatches in the cash flow of their receipts and payments as WMA. Acting as the debt manager of the state governments, the RBI’s WMA are intended to provide a cushion to the states to carry on their essential activities and normal financial operations. These increased limits are expected to help state governments spend on fighting the fallout of covid-19.

As per RBI rules, the normal WMA limits are based on a three-year average of the state’s actual revenue and capital expenditure and withdrawals beyond the limit is considered an overdraft. Under the prudential rules, a state government account can be in overdraft for a maximum 14 consecutive working days with a limit of 36 days in a quarter. States pay interest linked to the repo rate on WMA withdrawals.

The increase in WMA limits will allow states to not only meet targeted expenditure commitments in the absence of revenue flows but also step in with emergency funding to meet the exigencies arising out of the covid-19 pandemic.

