RBI extends deadline for current account norm compliance

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday allowed banks time till 15 December to comply with its guidelines on opening of current accounts. The earlier deadline was 5 November.

RBI said it will soon release a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) and its responses on the issue. In August, RBI had said borrowers with more than ₹50 crore exposure to the banking system need to have an escrow mechanism and only banks managing such escrow can open current accounts. Companies with less than ₹50 crore exposure to the banking system will have fewer restriction in opening such accounts.

“We have since received several references from banks seeking clarifications on operational issues regarding maintenance of current accounts already opened by the banks. These references are being examined by the Reserve Bank and will be clarified separately by means of a frequently asked questions (FAQ)," RBI said on Monday.

Mint reported on 13 August that several foreign and private lenders have questioned the definition of “loan exposure" in the circular that bars corporate borrowers from operating multiple current accounts. While public sector banks stand to benefit the most from the changed regulations on current accounts, foreign and private sector banks said more clarity is warranted on what constitutes a loan exposure.

Experts had said private banks that have been involved in cash management for large borrowers will be at the receiving end of this norm. Since RBI says a borrower does not need a separate current account and can use the existing cash credit or overdraft account to streamline the cash flows, systemic current account deposits could shrink.

“The RBI circular is intended to enable lenders to have a better control on borrowers’ cash flows and monitoring the same. The measure may also improve discipline among the borrowers as instances of diversion of funds could come down," rating agency Icra had said in a note in August.

