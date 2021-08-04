RBI extends deadline for implementing the current account norms

Under the extant guidelines, RBI had allowed banks to open current accounts for customers who have not availed any cash credit or overdraft facility, provided its exposure to the banking system is less than ₹5 crore. The regulator had also allowed lending banks to open current account for those customers which has an exposure of ₹5 crore or more but less than ₹50 crore. Even non-lending banks can open current accounts for such borrowers though only for collection purposes, RBI said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}