RBI  extends  deadline to implement  card storage  rules to June

Two industry associations, Merchant Payments Alliance of India (MPAI) and the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), have expressed concern over the industry’s readiness for tokenization. In a joint statement on Wednesday, they said they requested RBI for an extension of the 31 December deadline to implement card data storage norms. The two bodies said they sought a phased implementation of the new mandate, a minimum time frame of six months for merchants to comply post readiness of banks, card networks, and payment aggregators/payment gateways, as well as the generation of consumer awareness about the impact of the policy change.

