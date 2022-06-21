RBI extends deadline to implement three provisions of card issuance rules

The first provision is regarding card issuers being mandated to seek one-time password-based consent from the cardholder for activating a credit card, if not activated by the customer for more than 30 days from the date of issuance. The RBI had said that if no consent is received for activating the card, card-issuers will have to close the credit card account without any cost to the customer within seven working days from date of seeking confirmation from the customer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}