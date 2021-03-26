MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it has extended restrictions on withdrawals and deposits in the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank till 30 June, 2021.

RBI had imposed restrictions on the multi-state cooperative bank in September 2019 after the central bank found financial irregularities. RBI curbed all activities of PMC Bank and appointed an administrator for the next six months. The regulator restricted the withdrawal of money from customers’ accounts. The restrictions were set to expire on 31 March 2021.

The extension comes after the delay in finalizing a prospective investor for the bank. PMC Bank had received binding offers from certain investors for its reconstruction, in response to the Expression of Interest (EOI) dated 3 November 2020.

“RBI and PMC Bank are presently engaging with prospective investors in order to secure best possible terms for the depositors and other stakeholders while ensuring long term viability of the reconstructed entity. Given the financial condition of the PMC Bank, the process is complex and is likely to take some more time," said RBI in its statement.

After superseding the bank, RBI found that nearly 73% of the bank’s book is exposed to real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). In an alleged confession letter to the RBI, the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer Joy Thomas had accepted giving loans to realty developer HDIL and its related entity to the tune of ₹6,500 crore without informing all the board members. Thomas was later arrested.

