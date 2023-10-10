RBI extends PCA framework to government-owned NBFCs from October 2024
The Reserve Bank Tuesday said it has been decided to extend the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework for NBFCs to Government owned NBFCs (except those in Base Layer) with effect from October 1, 2024, based on the audited financials as on March 31, 2024, or thereafter
