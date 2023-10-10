comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 10 2023 15:57:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.25 1.17%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 630.6 2.14%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.8 0.87%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.9 0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 591.6 1.13%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  RBI extends PCA framework to government-owned NBFCs from October 2024
Back Back

RBI extends PCA framework to government-owned NBFCs from October 2024

 Deepak Upadhyay

The Reserve Bank Tuesday said it has been decided to extend the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework for NBFCs to Government owned NBFCs (except those in Base Layer) with effect from October 1, 2024, based on the audited financials as on March 31, 2024, or thereafter

The PCA framework is also intended to act as a tool for effective market discipline (Photo: Mint)Premium
The PCA framework is also intended to act as a tool for effective market discipline (Photo: Mint)

The Reserve Bank Tuesday said it has been decided to extend the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework for NBFCs to Government NBFCs (except those in Base Layer) with effect from October 1, 2024, based on the audited financials as on March 31, 2024, or thereafter.

After the government owned NBFCs are put under the PCA framework there will be not only restrictions on dividend distribution/remittance of profits; but also restrictions on promoters/shareholders to infuse equity and reduction in leverage; and on the issue of guarantees or taking on other contingent liabilities on behalf of group companies.

"The Framework has since been reviewed and it has been decided to extend the same to Government NBFCs (except those in Base Layer) with effect from October 1, 2024, based on the audited financials of the NBFC as on March 31, 2024, or thereafter," the RBI circular read.

Some of the major government owned non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) include PFC, REC, IRFC and IFCI.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The NBFCs have been growing in size and have substantial interconnectedness with other segments of the financial system. Accordingly, the RBI in 2022 decided to put in place a PCA Framework for NBFCs to further strengthen the supervisory tools applicable to NBFCs. 

The objective of the PCA Framework is to enable supervisory intervention at appropriate time and require the supervised entity to initiate and implement remedial measures in a timely manner, so as to restore its financial health.

The framework is also intended to act as a tool for effective market discipline. It does not preclude the apex bank from taking any other action as it deems fit at any time in addition to the corrective actions prescribed in the Framework.

The PCA Framework for NBFCs came into effect from October 1, 2022, based on the financial position of NBFCs on or after March 31, 2022.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 05:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App