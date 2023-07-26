RBI extends restrictions on Indian Mercantile Cooperative Bank till Oct 2023. Details here1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:10 PM IST
The Reserve Bank had in January 2022 imposed several restrictions on Indian Mercantile Cooperative Bank, Lucknow including a cap of ₹1 lakh on withdrawals
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday extended the validity of restrictions imposed on Indian Mercantile Cooperative Bank Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) from the close of business on January 28, 2022 under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation till October 27, 2023. The validity of the directions has been extended from time-to-time, the last being up to July 27, 2023.
