RBI extends tokenization deadline by another six months

Some players, though, have already launched tokenization services. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has partnered brands and aggregators such as bigbasket, Goibibo, MakeMyTrip, JioPay, Juspay, Paytm, and PhonePe to introduce a tokenization facility. Mastercard and Google have also rolled out tokenization that will enable Google Pay users to safely transact using their Mastercard credit and debit cards. That apart, payments and API banking solutions company Cashfree Payments also recently announced its tokenization solution will go live on 27 December.