The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 10 said it is mandatory for banks to offer fixed interest rate product in all equated installment based personal loan categories.
The frequently asked questions (FAQs) on 'Reset of Floating Interest Rate on Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI) based Personal Loans' (August 2023) also said the circular covers all equated installment based personal loans, irrespective of whether the interest rate is linked to an external benchmark or an internal benchmark.
In August 2023, the RBI directed banks to allow individual borrowers paying loans through EMIs to opt for a fixed interest rate system or extension of loan tenor, a move aimed at preventing loanees from falling into the trap of negative amortisation, in wake of rising interest rate.
The interest rates have moved northward since May 2022 after the central bank started raising the benchmark lending rate (repo) in a bid to check inflation following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.
As a result of a 250 basis points increase in the repo rate, a large number of borrowers faced negative amortisation, wherein the EMI works out to be less than the interest obligation, resulting in a persistent increase of the principal amount.
