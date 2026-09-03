FCNR(B) inflows flood banks, send CD rates tumbling

Mumbai: A tidal wave of dollar deposits has crashed short-term borrowing costs for banks, as India's ambitious plan targeting overseas citizens closes with a resounding success.
Interest rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) which banks issue for short-term funds have fallen since the Reserve Bank of India incentivized dollar deposits and borrowings, showed data from Crest Finserv, an inter-dealer broking firm. Rates on three-month CDs have cooled to 6.3% against 7.09-7.23% when RBI announced the scheme on 5 June, and 7.30-8.00% at the end of March.