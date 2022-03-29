RBI finds lapses in compliance, risk management, audit of lenders

RBI finds lapses in compliance, risk management, audit of lenders3 min read . 01:22 PM IST
- RBI observed a disconnect between the risk appetite framework approved by lenders’ boards and their actual business strategies and decision-making
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, in recent years, observed weaknesses in compliance, risk management and internal audit functions of financial institutions, leading to greater regulatory focus, deputy governor MK Jain said.
Jain pointed out areas where such weaknesses were detected. RBI found that some regulated entities delayed or even failed to detect and report non-compliance. Compliance setup, the regulator found, was not resourced adequately with required number and quality of staff in many cases.
He had delivered the keynote address at the Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRAL) on 10 March and a copy of the speech was posted on RBI website on Tuesday.
Jain said that RBI observed a disconnect between the risk appetite framework approved by lenders’ boards and their actual business strategies and decision-making. He pointed out that there was absence of guidance from the senior management, improper risk assessment, repeated exceptions to risk policies, conflict of interest especially in related party transactions and absence or faulty enterprise-wide risk management.
The regulator also found that the internal audit process was unable to capture irregularities. Certain areas were not covered by it and compliance and audit functions were not collaborating with each other.
“While good corporate governance is essential for all institutions, the governance structure and processes of the banks are expected to be even more robust," said Jain.
Banks and financial institutions, he said, are different from other business entities in many ways. Their business model is very different from other business entities, enjoy high leverage as they can raise substantial amount of uncollateralized deposits, and perform the function of liquidity and maturity transformation, said Jain.
He said that among things RBI expects from institutions it supervises are effective engagement and support from the top, and the independence of oversight and assurance functions. Jain said that oversight and assurance functions have a key role in value creation for a financial institution, strengthening public confidence, preserving and enhancing its reputation, and maintaining the integrity of its business and management.
“The board should engage with the oversight and assurance functions and assure them of direct and unfettered access. The “tone from the top" would set the pace for a sound organization culture that values honesty and integrity," he said.
According to him, an efficient and vibrant financial system is crucial to economic development and social well-being of the country.
“Effective internal defences will help in building organizations that are strong, resilient, disciplined and enjoy the benefits of sustained growth and customer confidence. It will also pre-empt supervisory actions and attendant reputational risks that arise in case transgressions are detected," he said.
Jain said that while the RBI has been deploying various tools at its disposal to maintain the stability of the financial system, individual financial institutions, more specifically the banks, need to be watchful of the economic impact of such risk events and take adequate measures to maintain their resilience.
“Even as high-quality governance enhances resilience, poor corporate governance is a source of risk to the financial institutions as well as to the financial system," he said.
