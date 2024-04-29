RBI finds ‘unfair practices in charging of interest', asks banks to review
The regulator found that some lenders have been charging interest from the date of sanction of loan or the date of execution of the loan agreement, instead of the date of actual disbursement of the funds to the customer.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday directed banks and non-bank financiers to review some of their lending practices when it comes to applying interest and other charges to borrowers along with their mode of loan disbursal.
Next Story
₹1,130.052.47%
₹1,509.751.26%
₹1,107.154.67%
₹136.450.59%
₹801.43.09%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message