RBI fines Axis Bank 25 lakh for non-compliance with provisions of KYC norms

“A scrutiny was carried out by RBI during February 2020 and March 2020 in a customer account maintained with the bank and it was observed that the bank had failed to comply with the aforesaid directions issued by RBI, ie., the bank failed to monitor/carry out on-going due diligence in the said account to ensure that the transactions were consistent with its knowledge about the customer, customer’s business and risk profile," the RBI statement read.