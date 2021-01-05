RBI fines Bajaj Finance 2.5 crore for debt recovery practices

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday fined non-bank financier Bajaj Finance ₹2.5 crore for failing to ensure that its recovery agents did not harass borrowers on the pretext of debt recovery.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported assets under management (AUM) of ₹1.04 trillion as on 30 September 2020.

The move assumes significance at a time there have been scores of customers complaints against recovery practices followed by some app-based lenders that border harassment. While most of these entities are not regulated by the central bank, its ruling on a regulated entity like Bajaj Finance is expected to make others cautious as well, acting as a deterrent. problems with regulating these apps are aplenty. A bulk of these lending apps are not registered as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) but under money lending acts of various state governments, complicating a regulatory response.

“This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 58 G read with clause (aa) of sub-section (5) of section 58B of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, taking into account the failure of the company to ensure that its recovery agents did not resort to harassment or intimidation of customers as part of its debt collection efforts and thereby failing to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI," it said.

RBI added that there were repeated complaints about recovery and collection methods adopted by the company. According to RBI, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for such non-compliance.

“After considering the company’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI concluded that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via