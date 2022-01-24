RBI fines eight cooperative banks for regulatory compliances

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The RBI has imposed a penalty of ₹4 lakh on Associate Co-operative Bank for contravention of directions on 'loans and advances and non-compliance with the Master Directions on KYC
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed fine on eight cooperative banks for deficiencies in their regulatory compliances.
The eight banks that have been fines are: The Associate Co-operative Bank Ltd (Surat), The Varachha Co-operative Bank Ltd (Surat), Mogaveera Co-operative Bank Ltd (Mumbai), Vasai Janata Sahakari Bank (Palghar), Rajkot Peoples Co-operative Bank (Rajkot), Bhadradri Co-operative Urban Bank, The Jammu Central Co-operative Bank Ltd (Jammu), and Jodhpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank (Jodhpur).
The RBI has imposed a penalty of ₹4 lakh on Associate Co-operative Bank Ltd for contravention of directions on 'loans and advances and non-compliance with the Master Directions on 'Know Your Customer (KYC)'.
It has also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on The Varachha Co-operative Bank Ltd, Surat for contravention of certain norms of The Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014.
Mogaveera Co-operative Bank Ltd, Mumbai has been penalised ₹2 lakh for non-compliance with certain directions related to KYC norms.
A monetary penalty of ₹2 lakh has been imposed on Vasai Janata Sahakari Bank, Palghar for contravention of/non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on 'Exposure Norms and Statutory/ Other Restrictions – UCBs'.
Further, RBI has imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on Rajkot Peoples Co-operative Bank, Rajkot for contravention of directions on 'Loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms/concerns in which they are interested'.
A penalty of ₹2 lakh has been imposed on Bhadradri Co-operative Urban Bank for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on 'Exposure Norms and Statutory/ Other Restrictions-UCBs' and 'Management of Advances – UCBs'.
Penalty of 1 lakh each has been imposed on The Jammu Central Co-operative Bank Ltd, Jammu and the Jodhpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank, Jodhpur for contravention of certain norms.
The penalities are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their respective customers, the RBI said.
