The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed penalties to the tune of ₹6 crore on four White Label ATM (WLA) operators for non-compliance of certain provision mandated by the central bank.

According to a statement by RBI, BTI Payments Pvt Ltd and Hitachi Payment Services have been fined ₹2 crore each. Meanwhile, Tata Communications Payment Solutions and Vakrangee Ltd have been fined ₹1 crore each. The penalties have been imposed for “contravention of / non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions contained in the ‘White Label ATMs in India – Guidelines’ dated June 20, 2012," the central bank said.

“Off-site review of the operations of the WLA Operators had revealed non-compliance with directions issued by the RBI on ATM deployment and maintenance of net-worth. Accordingly, notices were issued to the entities. After considering the written responses and oral submissions made in the personal hearings, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," RBI said.

The banking regulator also also said that a penalty of ₹3 crore has been imposed on Transaction Analysts (India) Pvt Ltd for contravention of certain provisions of directions related to issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) and Know Your Customer (KYC).

“On-site inspection of Transaction Analysts (India) Pvt. Ltd. revealed, inter-alia, non-compliance with directions issued by the RBI on escrow account balances, limits prescribed for certain transactions, and KYC," RBI stated.

RBI has imposed these penalties in exercise of powers vested in the central bank under the provisions of Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers, RBI clarified.

