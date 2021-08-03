Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI fines Hewlett-Packard Financial Services 6 lakh for regulatory lapses

RBI fines Hewlett-Packard Financial Services 6 lakh for regulatory lapses

Premium
RBI fines Hewlett Packard Financial Services
1 min read . 09:15 PM IST PTI

RBI found non-compliance with the statutory directions on submission of credit information to CRILC and submission of credit data to credit information companies (CICs)

The RBI on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of 6 lakh on Hewlett-Packard Financial Services (India) Private Ltd, Bengaluru for non-compliance with certain directions issued by it.

The RBI on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of 6 lakh on Hewlett-Packard Financial Services (India) Private Ltd, Bengaluru for non-compliance with certain directions issued by it.

In a statement, RBI said the statutory inspection of the company, with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed non-compliance with the statutory directions on submission of credit information to CRILC and submission of credit data to credit information companies (CICs).

In a statement, RBI said the statutory inspection of the company, with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed non-compliance with the statutory directions on submission of credit information to CRILC and submission of credit data to credit information companies (CICs).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It said a notice was issued to Hewlett-Packard Financial Services (India) advising it to show cause why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions issued by RBI.

"After considering the company's reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," it said.

The penalty, RBI said, is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

States’ share of central govt taxes falls to lowest in 5 years

Premium

Equity investments may not be the solution for all your ...

Premium

Centre may allow mixing  of  Sputnik, Covishield shots

Premium

Adani group and RIL headed for a likely face-off

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!