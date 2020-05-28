Home > Industry > Banking > RBI fines Karnataka Bank Rs1.2 crore for non-compliance of norms
RBI fines Karnataka Bank Rs1.2 crore for non-compliance of norms

2 min read . Updated: 28 May 2020, 08:51 PM IST Shayan Ghosh

The statutory inspection of Karnataka Bank with reference to its financial position as on 31 March, 2017 and as on 31 March, 2018 and the risk assessment reports revealed non-compliance with the norms, says RBI

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has imposed a fine of 1.2 crore on private sector lender Karnataka Bank Ltd for non-compliance of asset classification, divergence and provisioning norms.

“The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the central bank said in a statement.

According to RBI, the statutory inspection of Karnataka Bank with reference to its financial position as on 31 March, 2017 and as on 31 March, 2018 and the risk assessment reports (RAR) revealed non-compliance with the norms.

Then, RBI issued a notice to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with the directions.

“After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with RBI directions warranted imposition of monetary penalty," it said.

On 29 January, RBI had said it imposed a penalty of 1 crore on HDFC Bank for non-compliance with its know your customer (KYC) norms. According to the regulator, based on the observations made during the on-site Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation of the bank undertaken by RBI for the financial year ended 31 March, 2017, a scrutiny of 39 current accounts opened by its customers for bidding in Initial Public Offer (IPO) was conducted. This scrutiny, RBI said, revealed that the bank had failed to exercise ongoing due diligence in those accounts.

