RBI fines Karnataka Bank Rs1.2 crore for non-compliance of norms

On 29 January, RBI had said it imposed a penalty of ₹1 crore on HDFC Bank for non-compliance with its know your customer (KYC) norms. According to the regulator, based on the observations made during the on-site Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation of the bank undertaken by RBI for the financial year ended 31 March, 2017, a scrutiny of 39 current accounts opened by its customers for bidding in Initial Public Offer (IPO) was conducted. This scrutiny, RBI said, revealed that the bank had failed to exercise ongoing due diligence in those accounts.