RBI fines Pudukkottai Co-operative Town Bank for non-compliance of guidelines
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 on Pudukkottai Co-operative Town Bank Ltd for non-compliance of directions issued on 'Board of Directors - UCBs'.
