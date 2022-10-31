Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed heavy penalties on several financial entities for violation of various norms. The penalties went as high as, Rs. 1.76 crores for Vakrangee Ltd, which was fined for non-compliance with some provisions related to White Label ATM (WLA) directions.
The central bank has further fined the Jammu and Kashmir State Co-operative Bank Ltd with an amount of Rs. 30 lakh, Mumbai-based the Pratap Co-operative Ltd with Rs. 6 lakh and LIC Housing Finance and the Mysore Merchants Co-operative Bank Ltd. were fined Rs. 5 lakh for violation of certain regulations.
Not just this, the Nagar Sahakari Bank Ltd, Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh has been levied a fine of ₹4 lakh while an Rs. 2 lakh fine was imposed on Karnataka-based the City Co-operative Bank Ltd and Uttar Pradesh-based Banda Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd.
RBI said that the fines are imposed on these financial entities for non-compliance of the established rules and regulations and in no way bear any effect on the transactions or agreements with their customers.
RBI to launch Digital Rupee in Wholesale segment
The central bank will also launch the first pilot of the Digital Rupee on Tuesday with nine banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, issuing the virtual currency for transactions in government securities. This will be Digital Rupee in the Wholesale segment and the Retail segment of the digital currency will be launched within a month in select locations.
The settlement in the central bank's digital rupee will lower the transaction costs by eliminating the need for settlement guarantee infrastructure or collateral to mitigate settlement risk.
The pilot project will involve nine banks: State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HSBC.
Going forward, other wholesale transactions and cross-border payments will be the focus of future pilots, based on the learnings from this pilot, the central bank said.
