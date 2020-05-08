The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the cut-off yield on the new 10-year government security paper at 5.79%, the lowest since February 2009. This is reflective of the central bank’s aggressive rate cutting and liquidity injection operations.

In post-issue trading, the bond closed at 5.72% at a price of ₹100.55.

While the G-sec auction was notified for ₹10,000 crore, the central bank has exercised the greenshoe option of ₹2,000 crore. This is an indication of strong demand for government securities despite the extra supply, according to bond dealers.

The new cut-off yield for the 6.45% 2029 bond, which was the earlier benchmark, has forced a readjustment in prices of all existing government bonds, resulting in some capital gains for bond holders. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

“It is the RBI’s rate cut action that has brought the yield down. There is still enough room for the yields to come down. We are expecting yields to come down by 50 bps," said Mahendra Jajoo, chief investment officer, fixed income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

There is unprecedented liquidity in the system following RBI’s unconventional measures such as Operation Twist and Targeted Lending Term Repo Operations (TLTRO), according to Navin Singh , head of trading at ICICI Securities PD.

“RBI has also been buying government assets. The expectation of a deep rate cut has also gone up as the 1-year T-bill is trading at 3.5%, lower than reverse repo rate. The fiscal concerns also seem to be on the back burner, considering that the government is not looking to come out with any fiscal measure anytime soon. All these factors are supporting strong demand for the new 10 year G-sec," he said.

RBI has cut rates by as much as 210 basis points in 16 months. It has also undertaken several unconventional measures to manage liquidity and yields at the longer end. The central bank recently conducted the Operation Twist, where it bought and sold government securities under open market operations (OMO) for ₹10,000 crore. In such an operation, RBI sells securities of short-term tenors of up to one year and, at the same time, buys longer-term government bonds. Operation Twist helps address the issue of transmission of the monetary policy actions to the longer end of the yield curve and bring down the yields.

