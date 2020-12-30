RBI flags post-covid challenges for banks

The GNPA ratios of banks would have been higher -- in the range of 0.1-0.66% -- at the end of September had RBI not allowed banks to delay recognizing stressed loan accounts as non-performing assets, according to an RBI analysis of the quarterly results of a sample of lenders. Banks will have to set aside money to cover potential losses once they recognize a loan account as non-performing, crimping their profits and ability to lend.